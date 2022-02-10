Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday February 10, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, February 10, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 65 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,944. There are 2,059 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 449 in ICU (down 25 from the previous day) and 275 on a ventilator (down 14 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,162 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,061,403.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 9) is 3,148,878. The country has 34,969 deaths from the virus – 20 in the Yukon, 17 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,707 in British Columbia, 3,686 in Alberta, 1,012 in Saskatchewan, 1,602 in Manitoba, 11,878 in Ontario, 13,551 in Quebec, 269 in New Brunswick, 13 in PEI, 48 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 161 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 12 people in hospital (two fewer than Monday), seven in the ICU (no change from Monday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 79 (no change from Monday). There were 113 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 6,074. There are 16 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (four more than Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 25 people in hospital Wednesday (one more than Tuesday) with four in the ICU (one fewer than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 174 (one more than Tuesday). There are 24 institutional outbreaks (five fewer than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 18.3 per cent (up 0.4 per cent from Tuesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 13,056.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,105,664 (+40,906, last update Feb. 9); EOHU 452,622 (last update Feb. 9, +718 from previous update Feb. 8); LGL 161,592 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 154,345 with second doses, 99,725 with third doses. (last update Feb. 6, +324 first doses, +1,272 second doses, +2,680 third doses since previous update Jan. 30).

The Ontario government is rolling out five million rapid tests weekly, available at no charge at over 2,300 pharmacy and grocery stores, over the next eight weeks. They were made available yesterday (Wednesday). You can find your closest participating pharmacy or grocery store by searching here. https://www.ontario.ca/page/rapid-testing-home-use Another half million tests will be distributed through community partners in vulnerable communities. The results of those rapid tests that people take at home will not be included in provincial statistics.

The crackdown in Ottawa is coming. Police in Ottawa are now telling protesters to clear the streets or risk being charged criminally. The Ottawa Police Service says in a statement that those blocking streets will take possible mischief charges and their vehicles and other property will be seized and possibly forfeited.

The prime minister says the Coutts, Alta. and Windsor protests are hurting the very people the demonstrators claim to support. Justin Trudeau made the comment in the House of Commons Wednesday as NDP leader Jagmeet Singh highlighted the protests are blocking truckers from delivering goods to Canada.

Even as some western provinces get set to remove almost all their health restrictions, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says mask wearing will be important for some time to come. Elliott says Ontarians are not in the clear yet even as restrictions are being lifted.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.