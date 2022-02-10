COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 10, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 44 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,988.

There are 1,897 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 445 in the ICU (down four from the previous day) and 283 on a ventilator (up eight from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,153,087 vaccine doses (47,423 more than the previous day), 11,860,148 fully vaccinated.

