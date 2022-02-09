COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 9, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 65 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,944. Day to day change was 66 as one old case was added through data clean-up.

There are 2,059 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 449 in the ICU (down 25 from the previous day) and 275 on a ventilator (down 14 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 31,105,664 vaccine doses (40,906 more than the previous day), 11,847,856 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.