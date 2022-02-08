Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday February 8, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, February 8, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 11 deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 11,836. There are 2,155 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 486 in ICU (no change from the previous day) and 283 on a ventilator (down six from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,088 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,056,149 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 7) is 3,125,028. The country has 34,721 deaths from the virus – 18 in the Yukon, 17 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,675 in British Columbia, 3,634 in Alberta, 1,012 in Saskatchewan, 1,585 in Manitoba, 11,825 in Ontario, 13,475 in Quebec, 259 in New Brunswick, 12 in PEI, 46 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 158 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 14 people in hospital (one more than Friday), seven in the ICU (no change from Friday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 79 (no change from Friday). There were 140 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 5,980. There are 12 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (five fewer than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 28 people in hospital Monday (seven fewer than Friday) with six in the ICU (three fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 172 (two more than Friday). There are 31 institutional outbreaks (five fewer than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 20.3 per cent (no change from Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 12,958.

Vaccines: Ontario 31,025,150 (+24,392, last update Feb. 7); EOHU 451,451 (last update Feb. 7, +2,443 from previous update Feb. 4); LGL 161,268 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 153,073 with second doses, 97,045 with third doses. (last update Jan. 30, +736 first doses, +1,458 second doses, +5,477 third doses since previous update Jan. 23).

An Ontario Superior Court judge granted a 10-day injunction to stop truckers from honking their horns in downtown Ottawa. Hugh McLean says the injunction is temporary as more evidence needs to be heard – but he heard enough to make an order Monday. Meantime, lawyer Paul Champ is representing Ottawa residents in a proposed multi-million dollar class-action lawsuit. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at the House of Commons last night for an emergency debate on the so-called Freedom Convoy protest.

The interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada is throwing her support behind the trucker-led protests. During question period, Candice Bergen accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of stoking unrest by calling the demonstrators names.

Yukon had two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 20 during the pandemic. The territory started lifting restrictions this week, including those on indoor gatherings and youth sports.

Facing the uncertainty as Quebec removes restrictions little by little, the promoters of Quebec’s popular festivals like the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix and the Montreal Jazz Festival want to know exactly what coronavirus restrictions they will be facing this summer.

The National Cathedral bell in Washington, D.C., rang 900 times Monday to mark 900,000 lives lost to coronavirus in the United States. As the Omicron surge begins to back off, the governors for Connecticut, Delaware, Oregon and New Jersey, are planning to lift mask requirements in schools in about one to two months.

