Public meeting on 5G towers near Charleston Lake

LANSDOWNE – Leeds and Thousand Islands Township will hold a public meeting this afternoon (Monday) on a couple of proposed 5G cell towers.

Rogers Communications wants to build two, 90 meter (295 foot) guyed towers near the edge of Charleston Lake Provincial Park.

One is in the woods east of County Road 3 near Burma Lane at the west end of Charleston Lake (southwest of Mud Bay).

The second tower would be on a site on the Escott Yonge Townline Road near Ballycanoe Road, about 10 kilometers northwest of Mallorytown.

The County Road 3 tower is already drawing criticism from residents along or near Burma Lane saying it will add light and sight pollution and would devalue the area that’s an access to Charleston Lake.

The local conservation area notes the towers would be in “a wooded area which may be considered significant woodland” and advises the fewest amount of trees be cut to put up the towers and the work be done outside the bird nesting season, if they’re approved.

The public meeting is online at 5:45 p.m. today and you can register for it on the township’s website. If you can’t make the public meeting, Rogers Communications is accepting public comments until Feb. 11.