Prescott veterinarian receives merit award

PRESCOTT – A local veterinarian has received an award from the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association for exemplary public service.

Dr. John Donovan was given the 2022 Award of Merit for making extraordinary contributions to the profession.

Donovan has worked with the Prescott Animal Hospital since 1995 as a mixed animal vet before it merged with Rideau-St. Lawrence Veterinary Services in 2009 where he became a business partner.

“Dr. Donovan has helped the business grow extensively, including the development of a large animal surgical facility and the addition of a new companion animal clinic,” the association said in a statement.

He has also been a mentor and trainer for over 100 veterinary students and scores of other high school, vet tech and international students.