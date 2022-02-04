Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday February 4, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, February 4, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 74 new deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 11,651. There are 2,797 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 541 in ICU (down 14 from the previous day) and 347 on a ventilator (down 10 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 4,098 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,043,923 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Feb. 3) is 3,082,000. The country has 34,212 deaths from the virus – 16 in the Yukon, 15 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,643 in British Columbia, 3,593 in Alberta, 997 in Saskatchewan, 1,576 in Manitoba, 11,576 in Ontario, 13,336 in Quebec, 247 in New Brunswick, 11 in PEI, 44 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 153 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 18 people in hospital (no change from Monday), seven in the ICU (no change from Monday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 76 (one more than Monday). There were 70 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 5,772. There are 17 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (three fewer than Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 39 people in hospital Thursday (no change from Wednesday) with nine in the ICU (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 170 (no change from Wednesday). There are 38 institutional outbreaks (one more than Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 19.9 per cent (no change from Wednesday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Thursday is 12,747.

Vaccines: Ontario 30,832,550 (+60,241, last update Feb. 3); EOHU 449,008 (last update Feb. 3, +923 from previous update Feb. 2); LGL 161,268 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 153,073 with second doses, 97,045 with third doses. (last update Jan. 30, +736 first doses, +1,458 second doses, +5,477 third doses since previous update Jan. 23).

The vaccine certificate program in Ontario may need to be reassessed for it’s value in the near future. Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, noted the benefits of the system. Close to 90 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

As the Ottawa protest continues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a military response is not on the table at this point. Trudeau adds there’s been no request made for intervention by the Canadian Armed Forces.

Trucks began rolling through the border near Coutts, Alta. on Thursday for the first time since last weekend. There was a new blockade that briefing bottled up traffic to the border crossing but that was cleared up a few hours later. The RCMP says trucks are heading through the border into Montana.

Security is being beefed up around the provincial legislature in Quebec City ahead of an expected weekend protest over COVID-19 health orders. The premier says mayhem of any kind will not be tolerated.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is committed to removing all COVID-19 restrictions soon. Moe says the virus isn’t going away and people are with having to follow public health orders.

A state of emergency is remaining in place in the Yukon for at least another three months. But the territory is looking at gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions. Yukon had two more deaths and 18 new cases of the virus on Thursday. It’s active case total is 132.

