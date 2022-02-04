COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 4, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 58 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,711. Day to day change was 60 as two older cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 2,634 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 517 in the ICU (down 24 from the previous day) and 312 on a ventilator (down 35 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,882,982 vaccine doses (50,432 more than the previous day), 11,784,543 fully vaccinated.

