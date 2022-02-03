COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 3, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 74 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,651. Day to day change was 75 as one older case was added through data clean-up.

There are 2,797 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 541 in the ICU (down 14 from the previous day) and 347 on a ventilator (down 10 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,832,550 vaccine doses (60,241 more than the previous day), 11,770,908 fully vaccinated.

