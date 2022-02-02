Brockville bank robbery; suspects at large

BROCKVILLE – Two suspects remain at large after a Brockville bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

City police say two men, described as black and wearing dark clothing, went into the Bank of Montreal around 5 p.m. with a gun and demanded money.

After getting some cash, the culprits ran away from the Wall Street branch.

Investigators are not saying how much money was taken.

They are asking anyone who may be been in the area of Wall Street around that time or have home security cameras that may have caught something to give Det. Graham Coe a call at 613-342-0127 extension 4245.