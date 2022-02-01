Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday February 1, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, February 1, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 31 new deaths Monday, bringing the total to 11,444. There are 2,983 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 583 in ICU (down four from the previous day) and 347 on a ventilator (down 11 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,043 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,033,294 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 31) is 3,036,050. The country has 33,722 deaths from the virus – 16 in the Yukon, 15 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,597 in British Columbia, 3,531 in Alberta, 990 in Saskatchewan, 1,543 in Manitoba, 11,412 in Ontario, 13,190 in Quebec, 233 in New Brunswick, 10 in PEI, 38 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 142 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 18 people in hospital (two fewer than Friday), seven in the ICU (two more than Friday) and two on a ventilator (one more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 75 (one more than Friday). There were 124 cases added since Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 5,623. There are 20 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two more than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 48 people in hospital Monday (four more than Friday) with 13 in the ICU (three more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 168 (four more than Friday). There are 41 institutional outbreaks (three fewer than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 21.3 per cent (down 2.3 per cent). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 12,572.

Vaccines: Ontario 30,649,731 (+91,134, last update Jan. 31); EOHU 445,775 (last update Jan. 31, +4,743 from previous update Jan. 28); LGL 160,532 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 151,615 with second doses, 91,568 with third doses. (last update Jan. 23, +234 first doses, +466 second doses, +7,080 third doses since previous update Jan. 16).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” he tweeted.

The prime minister says Canada will not be intimidated by some of the protesters who fly racist flags and commit acts of vandalism. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also denounced the protest during a news conference Monday morning.

The federal government house leader says MPs and others had trouble getting to Parliament Hill Monday because of the trucker convey. Mark Holland says the behaviour of some of the protesters is counter-productive to their overall message about vaccine mandates.

In the southern Alberta village of Coutts, the mayor says there’s no mail delivery and some students have not gone to school because of a convoy blocking the highway. Jim Willett is angry because some residents haven’t been able to access the nearest grocery store, gas station or drug store.

