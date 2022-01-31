Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday January 31, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, January 31, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 67 new deaths on Friday, 58 on Saturday and 55 on Sunday, bringing the total to 11,412. There are 3,019 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 587 in ICU (down 10 from the previous day) and 358 on a ventilator (down 28 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 3,960 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,030,251 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 28) is 2,998,329. The country has 33,373 deaths from the virus – 16 in the Yukon, 15 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,588 in British Columbia, 3,518 in Alberta, 985 in Saskatchewan, 1,538 in Manitoba, 11,230 in Ontario, 13,065 in Quebec, 224 in New Brunswick, nine in PEI, 38 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 142 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 20 people in hospital (no change from Wednesday), five in the ICU (one fewer than Wednesday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 74 (one more than Wednesday). There were 105 cases added since Wednesday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 5,599. There are 18 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 44 people in hospital Friday (three more than Thursday) with 10 in the ICU (four fewer than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 164 (no change from Thursday). There are 43 institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 23.6 per cent (up 1.4 per cent). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 12,530.

Vaccines: Ontario 30,558,597 (+68,327, last update Jan. 30); EOHU 441,032 (last update Jan. 28, +1,770 from previous update Jan. 27); LGL 160,532 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 151,615 with second doses, 91,568 with third doses. (last update Jan. 23, +234 first doses, +466 second doses, +7,080 third doses since previous update Jan. 16).

This is the day that gyms, bars and restaurants across Ontario can reopen to half-capacity indoors for vaccinated people. The same holds true in Quebec.

Anti-COVID vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa spilled over into nearby stores with many people ignoring public health guidelines such as masking and capacity limits. The Rideau Center had to shut down and the LCBO had to close several stores near Parliament Hill. As of early Sunday night, it wasn’t known how long the measures would be in place as the protesters had shown no signs of packing up and going home.

The actions of a few people involved in the Parliament Hill protest are under criminal investigation. Ottawa police are looking into who urinated on the National War Memorial and affixed an upside down Canadian flag and anti-vaccine sign to the Terry Fox statue.

