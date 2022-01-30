Brockville taxi fare hike needs further study

BROCKVILLE – The cost of hailing a city cab is likely to go up sometime this year.

The Brockville Police Services Board is looking at proposed rate increases from two taxi operators in the city: Executive Taxi and City Taxi.

Currently, the fees are $4.25 to start the meter and then $2 per kilometer with a standing rate (waiting time) of $30 per hour.

Both companies have asked for the meter start rate to go up 25 cents to $4.50.

As for the distance rate, Executive Taxi wants $2.20 per kilometer while City Taxi is asking for $2.40 – a 10-20 per cent increase. A report to the board is recommending the Executive Taxi rate.

Both companies want a standing rate of $34 per hour.

Brockville police Deputy Chief Andrew Harvie told Brockville Newswatch the board did not approve the fare increase at its Tuesday meeting (Jan. 25) as the committee has asked for more information.

A decision by the Brockville Police Services Board, whenever it comes, would be binding.

The last time fares were increased was five years ago (2017).