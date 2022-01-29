COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 29, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 58 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,354. Day to day change was 56 as two old cases were removed through data clean-up.

There are 3,439 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 597 in the ICU (down 10 from the previous day) and 386 on a ventilator (down one from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,490,270 vaccine doses (87,121 more than the previous day), 11,696,545 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.