Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday January 28, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, January 28, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 70 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,230. There are 3,645 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 599 in ICU (down nine from the previous day) and 366 on a ventilator (down one from the previous day). Although PHO reported 5,852 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,016,099 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 27) is 2,979,832. The country has 33,192 deaths from the virus – 16 in the Yukon, 15 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,575 in British Columbia, 3,505 in Alberta, 983 in Saskatchewan, 1,524 in Manitoba, 11,160 in Ontario, 13,009 in Quebec, 221 in New Brunswick, nine in PEI, 34 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 136 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 20 people in hospital (two fewer than Monday), six in the ICU (no change from Monday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 73 (no change from Monday). There were 118 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Thursday is 5,439. There are 18 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 41 people in hospital (six more than Wednesday) with 14 in the ICU (five more than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 164 (three more than Wednesday). There are 45 institutional outbreaks (seven fewer than Wednesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 22.2 per cent (down 0.9 per cent). The health unit is no longer publishing active cases. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 12,254.

Vaccines: Ontario 30,325,181 (+79,322, last update Jan. 27); EOHU 439,262 (last update Jan. 27, +1,641 from previous update Jan. 26); LGL 160,532 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 151,615 with second doses, 91,568 with third doses. (last update Jan. 23, +234 first doses, +466 second doses, +7,080 third doses since previous update Jan. 16).

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, has given the go-ahead to the partial lifting of restrictions on Monday, Jan. 31. Restaurants, bars and gyms will open to indoor capacity of 50 per cent. Social gathering limits will be 10 indoors and 25 outdoors. The province has also announced that some paused health services will begin again next week, including cancer screenings, ambulatory clinics and diagnostic services.

There’s been a more than six week extension to the deadline for long-term care workers to get their COVID-19 booster shot. The deadline had been Friday but that’s been pushed back until March 14. It’s partly because some appointments have been cancelled or delayed due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was isolating at home Thursday after being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Trudeau is in isolation for five days. He says a rapid test came back negative.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.