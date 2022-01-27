Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday January 27, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, January 27, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 89 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,160. There are 4,016 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 608 in ICU (down 18 from the previous day) and 367 on a ventilator (down 13 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 5,368 new cases Wednesday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,010,247 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 26) is 2,961,343. The country has 32,966 deaths from the virus – 16 in the Yukon, 15 in the Northwest Territories, five in Nunavut, 2,554 in British Columbia, 3,483 in Alberta, 977 in Saskatchewan, 1,521 in Manitoba, 11,068 in Ontario, 12,936 in Quebec, 215 in New Brunswick, nine in PEI, 31 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 136 in Nova Scotia.

In its Wednesday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has 20 people in hospital (two fewer than Monday), six in the ICU (no change from Monday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 73 (no change from Monday). There were 118 cases added since Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Wednesday is 5,398. There are 18 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Monday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 35 people in hospital (two more than Tuesday) with nine in the ICU (no change from Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 161 (six more than Tuesday). There are 52 institutional outbreaks (seven more than Tuesday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 23.1 per cent (up 1.1 per cent). The health unit is no longer publishing active cases. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Wednesday is 12,141.

Vaccines: Ontario 30,245,859 (+79,059, last update Jan. 26); EOHU 437,621 (last update Jan. 26, +2,295 from previous update Jan. 25); LGL 160,532 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 151,615 with second doses, 91,568 with third doses. (last update Jan. 23, +234 first doses, +466 second doses, +7,080 third doses since previous update Jan. 16).

Police expect up to 2,000 demonstrators this weekend in Ottawa as the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers head to the nation’s capital. Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly is working with the RCMP and other intelligence organizations.

While saying there are encouraging signs, Manitoba Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin can’t say whether the province is at the peak of the Omicron wave. The number of people in hospitals with the virus has dropped a bit as well as the number of ICU patients has flattened.

Businesses across Ontario shut during the latest wave of the virus are counting the days to reopening. Restaurants, bars and gyms will be allowed to open to 50 per cent indoor capacity starting Monday (Jan. 31).

Weddings outside weekends are expected to increase about two per cent this year compared to years before the pandemic began. That’s according to the wedding planning website The Knot. The move to weekdays is coming as venues are packed on weekends from a backlog due to rescheduling cancelled nuptials.

A Leger web survey shows those who got a booster shot are more afraid of contracting COVID-19 than those with two doses. Boosted respondents were more likely to support vaccine mandates for places like gyms and restaurants.

