COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 26, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 89 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,160. The day to day change was 92 as three old cases were added through data clean-up.

There are 4,016 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 608 in the ICU (down 18 from the previous day) and 367 on a ventilator (down 13 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,245,859 vaccine doses (79,059 more than the previous day), 11,644,800 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.