COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 21, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 62 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,801. Day to day change was 64; 62 newly reported deaths and two old cases added through data clean-up.

There are 4,114 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 590 in the ICU (down four from the previous day) and 366 on a ventilator (up 19 from the previous day). Hospital admissions for COVID were 55 per cent and 45 per cent for other reasons but then tested positive. Admissions to ICU for COVID were 81 per cent, remaining in ICU (19 per cent) for other reasons and then tested positive.

Ontario has administered 29,872,383 vaccine doses (102,664 more than the previous day), 11,580,643 fully vaccinated.

