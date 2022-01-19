COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 19, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 59 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,726. The day to day change was 60, with 59 newly reported deaths and one old case added through data clean-up.

There are 4,132 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 589 in the ICU (up nine from the previous day) and 341 on a ventilator (up four from the previous day). Hospital admissions for COVID were 53 per cent and 47 per cent for other reasons but then tested positive. Admissions to ICU for COVID were 82 per cent, remaining in ICU (18 per cent) for other reasons and then tested positive.

Ontario has administered 29,664,874 vaccine doses (103,143 more than the previous day), 11,560,871 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.