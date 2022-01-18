COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 18, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 37 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,666. The day to day change was 38, with 37 newly reported deaths and one old case added through data clean-up.

There are 4,183 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 580 in the ICU (up two from the previous day) and 337 on a ventilator (down six from the previous day). Hospital admissions for COVID were 54 per cent and 47 per cent for other reasons but then tested positive (no explanation why percentages equal 101 per cent). Admissions to ICU for COVID were 82 per cent, remaining in ICU (18 per cent) for other reasons and then tested positive.

Ontario has administered 29,561,731 vaccine doses (39,418 more than the previous day), 11,552,007 fully vaccinated.

