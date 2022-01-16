School buses cancelled Monday in Leeds-Grenville

January 16, 2022 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, South Dundas, Westport 0
(Newswatch Group/File)

BROCKVILLE – Students looking at a return to the classroom after hitting the books online since the winter break will have to wait at least one more day.

School buses are cancelled Monday across Leeds-Grenville.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

Operations Manager Marc Gosset announced the cancellation in an email to media outlets around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

The schools will remain open.

There has been no word from the French transportation consortium on the status of its buses.

Brockville and Leeds-Grenville are under a winter storm warning with up to 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snow expected by the time the storm passes late Monday.

More to come.

Related Articles

News

Kemptville school temporarily closed due to coronavirus-related staff shortage

September 25, 2020 Bill Kingston News, North Grenville 0

KEMPTVILLE – A Kemptville Catholic school that was the site of a confirmed COVID-19 case involving a staff member earlier this week has been closed […]

Opinion

LTE: Education minister washing hands of school closures

February 3, 2017 Bill Kingston Opinion 0

I listened intently to an interview with Ontario Education Minister Mitzie Hunter. To sum up, I have zero confidence that the minister will do anything […]

Brockville

Cops Care for Kids recipients to be announced

May 7, 2016 Bill Kingston Brockville, News 0

BROCKVILLE – Four children who suffer from various medical illnesses will find out a special experience is coming their way in just over a week. […]