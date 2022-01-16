School buses cancelled Monday in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – Students looking at a return to the classroom after hitting the books online since the winter break will have to wait at least one more day.

School buses are cancelled Monday across Leeds-Grenville.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

Operations Manager Marc Gosset announced the cancellation in an email to media outlets around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

The schools will remain open.

There has been no word from the French transportation consortium on the status of its buses.

Brockville and Leeds-Grenville are under a winter storm warning with up to 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snow expected by the time the storm passes late Monday.

More to come.