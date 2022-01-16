COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 16, 2022

January 16, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 40 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,605.

There are 3,595 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 579 in the ICU (up 21 from the previous day) and 340 on a ventilator (up 13 from the previous day). Hospital admission data is not available on Sundays and Mondays and days after holidays.

Ontario has administered 29,455,129 vaccine doses (117,452 more than the previous day), 11,541,311 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Related Articles

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday February 20, 2021

February 20, 2021 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, February 20, 2021: There have been 290,771 confirmed cases […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, November 13, 2020: There have been 89,784 confirmed cases […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday September 2, 2021

September 2, 2021 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, September 2, 2021: There have been 566,206 confirmed cases […]