COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 15, 2022

January 15, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 42 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,565. The day to day change was 43 cases with 42 new deaths and one old case added through data clean-up.

There are 3,957 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 558 in the ICU (up 31 from the previous day) and 319 on a ventilator (up 31 from the previous day). Hospital admissions for COVID were 53 per cent and 47 per cent for other reasons but then tested positive. Admissions to ICU for COVID were 80 per cent, remaining in ICU for other reasons and then tested positive.

Ontario has administered 29,337,677 vaccine doses (157,357 more than the previous day), 11,530,464 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

