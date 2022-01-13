COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 13, 2022

January 13, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 35 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,480.

There are 3,630 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 500 in the ICU (down five from the previous day) and 275 on a ventilator (up 10 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 29,017,284 vaccine doses (164,160 more than the previous day), 11,504,282 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

