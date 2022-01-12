COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 12, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 46 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,445.

There are 3,448 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 505 in the ICU (up 28 from the previous day) and 265 on a ventilator (up 15 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 28,853,124 vaccine doses (159,877 more than the previous day), 11,493,087 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.