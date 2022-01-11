COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 11, 2022

January 11, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 21 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,399.

There are 3,220 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 477 in the ICU (up 39 from the previous day) and 250 on a ventilator (up 16 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 28,693,247 vaccine doses (141,693 more than the previous day), 11,482,911 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

