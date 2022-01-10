COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 10, 2022

January 10, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 12 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,378.

There are 2,467 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 438 in the ICU (up 26 from the previous day) and 234 on a ventilator (up eight from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 28,551,554 vaccine doses (93,741 more than the previous day), 11,474,711 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

