Unemployment drop to close out 2021

January 9, 2022 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, South Dundas, Westport 0

BROCKVILLE – The regional unemployment rate for Eastern Ontario dropped a half per cent in December.

Statistics Canada says the rate for the area from Brockville to Ottawa and east to Quebec was 4.1 per cent in December, compared to 4.6 per cent the month before.

It hasn’t been this low since February and March 2020 when it was 4 and 5 per cent respectively.

The Eastern Ontario unemployment rate was below Ontario as the provincial rate dropped to 6 per cent in December compared to 6.4 the month before.

Across Canada, the unemployment rate slipped 0.1 per cent in December to 5.9 per cent as 55,000 jobs were added to the economy with more people working full time.

