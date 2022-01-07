COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 7, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 43 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,3152. Forty-two were new deaths and one old case added through data clean-up.

There are 2,472 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 338 in the ICU (up 19 from the previous day) and 177 on a ventilator (up 13 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 28,140,051 vaccine doses (194,093 more than the previous day), 11,454,222 fully vaccinated.

