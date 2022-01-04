Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday January 4, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, January 4, 2022:

There were 13,578 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted. While the number of cases driven by Omicron has declining slightly in the last couple of days, the number of people in hospital in ICU is increasing. There were 248 people in ICU on Monday with a weekly average of 210. Overall stats for the past weekend as well as Monday will be released this (Tuesday) morning.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of Jan. 2) is 2,234,202 cases with nearly 30,300 deaths. Health Canada will update national statistics tonight at 7 p.m.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 776 cases since Thursday to bring the regional total Monday to 4,173 cases, of which 1,424 are active (664 more than Thursday) and 2,684 are recovered (112 more than Thursday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. The number of deaths to date is 65. There are 12 people in hospital (six more than Thursday), five in the ICU (three more than Thursday) and three on a ventilator (one more than Thursday). There is three active institutional outbreaks (Brockville Mental Health Center, Bridlewood Manor, Lanark Lodge). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 800 cases (273 active), Lanark County West 819 cases (239 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 720 cases (262 active), Leeds-Grenville East 886 cases (347 active), Leeds-Grenville West 655 cases (265 active) and Unknown/Out of Region 81 cases (36 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 825 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total Monday to 8,232 confirmed cases, of which 2,244 are active (656 more than Friday) and 6,678 are resolved (168 more than Friday). One death was added over the weekend to bring the total deaths to 135. There are nine people in hospital (three more than Friday) and two in the ICU (one more than Friday). There are 15 institutional outbreaks (three more than Friday; nine long-term care or group homes, three schools and three daycare centers). Testing increased 548 to 181,142. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 3,427 cases (850 active), SD&G 2,251 cases (657 active), Cornwall 2,772 cases (725 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 607 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reported seven new cases Monday: 680 total cases, 31 active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 27,208,675 (+195,809, last update Dec. 31); EOHU 389,963 (last update Dec. 31, +3,512 from previous update Dec. 30); LGL 158,587 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 149,988 with second doses, 47,903 with third doses. (last update Dec. 26, +771 first doses, +266 second doses, +17,075 third doses since previous update Dec. 19).

Ontario will roll back to a modified step two under the Roadmap to Reopen plan as the government tries to get a handle on the fast-moving Omicron variant. For more on the reinstated restrictions, click here.

Ontario is also pausing non-urgent surgeries as part of the rollback to a modified step two under the Roadmap to Reopen plan. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore will reissue a directive tomorrow (Wednesday) to pause all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries in order to save hospital capacity. In Quebec, the main hospital network is postponing half its surgeries and medical appointments as of tomorrow.

Quebec has updated its curfew rules to allow dog walking. But dog walkers have to be within a one kilometer radius of their home if they’re questioned during the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which started New Year’s Eve.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted that members of the Canadian Armed Forces are going to Quebec to help with the vaccination effort. The booster program opens to those 18 years old and older starting today.

People in Alberta who test positive for COVID-19 will only need to isolate for five days instead of 10. That took effect yesterday.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opens on the Las Vegas Strip today. Some die-hard CES attendees were questioning whether to go up until last week. The spread of the Omicron variant has many concerned about the safety of indoor events.

