COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 4, 2022

January 4, 2022

Due to the change in COVID-19 testing and test reporting for the Province of Ontario, we will no longer be reporting case counts going forward. The numbers are no longer a true reflection of the number of people infected or recovered from the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 10 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,239. There were 12 deaths reported on Jan. 1, 16 deaths on Jan. 2 and six deaths on Jan. 3.

There are 1,290 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 266 in the ICU and 128 on a ventilator.

Ontario has administered 27,570,940 vaccine doses (148,577 more than Monday), 11,427,792 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

