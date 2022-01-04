Brockville hospital overwhelmed by Omicron

BROCKVILLE – The Brockville General Hospital’s medical and surgical units are being overwhelmed as it deals with the surge of Omicron cases locally.

In a statement Tuesday, BGH says “as of today…patient occupancy is in excess of 100% on our medical/surgical units, with at least half of the patients on isolation precautions.”

The hospital has nine COVID-19 positive patients with five in ICU.

Seven of the nine were unvaccinated, BGH said.

Following the directive from the Ontario government expected tomorrow (Wednesday), all non-urgent surgeries are being postponed in order to save bed capacity.

It’s not only patients that are taxing the hospital, but a lack of staff as well. Twenty-one employees are off either because they tested positive for the virus or have been a close contact to a positive case.

“Increasing pressures on healthcare means patient care may look different and that you may be asked to wait longer. This isn’t easy on anyone. The staff, physicians and volunteers at BGH appreciate your patience and understanding at this very difficult time,” the statement said in part.

BGH is also reminding people who have COVID-19 with mild symptoms, not to visit the emergency room for treatment or testing.