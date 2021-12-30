Prescott woman identified in suspected drunk driving crash near Cardinal

December 30, 2021 Bill Kingston Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, News, Prescott 0
(Newswatch Group/File)

CARDINAL – A Prescott woman killed in a Christmas Eve head-on crash on County Road 2, west of Cardinal, has been identified.

Grenville County OPP say 71-year-old M-Monique Bloomfield died in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and her car near Galop Canal Road in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township.

The pickup truck driver, a 36-year-old from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milligrams of blood (over 80).

Police also seized their driver’s licence and the vehicle was towed.

They will appear in a Brockville court next month.

Related Articles

Elizabethtown-Kitley

Lack of headlights expose suspected drunk drivers

January 4, 2019 Bill Kingston Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, News 0

BROCKVILLE – Provincial police caught two suspected drunk drivers overnight – all because of problems with their headlights. A 44-year-old New Brunswick woman was arrested […]

Augusta

ServiceOntario contract employee facing fraud charges

July 18, 2017 Bill Kingston Augusta, News, Prescott 0

PRESCOTT – A contract employee for the provincial government is accused of defrauding the ServiceOntario office on King Street in Prescott. The Grenville County O.P.P. […]

News

Woman killed in head-on crash in Rideau Lakes Township

October 1, 2020 Bill Kingston News, Rideau Lakes 0

MORTON – A woman in her early 20s has been killed in a head-on crash on Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township, northeast of Seeley’s […]