Prescott woman identified in suspected drunk driving crash near Cardinal

CARDINAL – A Prescott woman killed in a Christmas Eve head-on crash on County Road 2, west of Cardinal, has been identified.

Grenville County OPP say 71-year-old M-Monique Bloomfield died in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and her car near Galop Canal Road in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township.

The pickup truck driver, a 36-year-old from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milligrams of blood (over 80).

Police also seized their driver’s licence and the vehicle was towed.

They will appear in a Brockville court next month.