COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 29, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 10,436** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 1,514 none, 425 partial, 8,221 full, 276 unknown), bringing the total to 725,841. That’s a 1.5 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. (There have been a total of 48,917 new cases since the last update on Dec. 24). Of those, 638,678 are resolved (88.0 per cent) and 10,171 people have died (three more than Tuesday; 25 deaths since the last update Dec. 24).

There are 726 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting bed census), 190 in the ICU and 104 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 21,111,643 (59,259 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 74,535.

Ontario has administered 26,815,586 vaccine doses (176,349 more than Tuesday), 11,400,095 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (1,066), Toronto (2,715), York Region (1,252) and Ottawa (644) account for 5,677 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.