NORAD tracks Santa Claus

December 24, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer fly over the Arabian Sea on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 on their way to Somalia to drop gifts for good girls and boys. NORAD is tracking Santa's movements as they do every year. (NoradSanta.org via Newswatch Group)

NORTH BAY, Ont. – The North American Aerospace Defence Command is keeping its eyes on the sky tonight (Dec. 24) for a jolly man in red.

The NORAD Tracks Santa program is operated by members at Canadian Forces Base North Bay.

Santa is already delivering toys around the world and was approaching Somalia just after 1 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the tracker.

Once St. Nick is in Canadian airspace, aircraft will escort the jolly old elf across the country and he visits homes from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.

You can watch Santa’s progress here.

The website, available in eight languages, features music, games and more.