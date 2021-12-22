COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 22, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 4,383** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 746 none, 172 partial, 3,243 full, 222 unknown), bringing the total to 661,563. That’s a 0.7 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 623,142 are resolved (94.2 per cent) and 10,133 people have died (10 more than Tuesday; nine new deaths and one old case added from data clean-up).

There are 420 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 168 in the ICU and 108 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,686,580 (55,381 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 58,038.

Ontario has administered 25,860,049 vaccine doses (230,516 more than Tuesday), 11,373,519 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (335), Toronto (1,284), York Region (479) and Ottawa (363) account for 2,461 of today’s cases.

