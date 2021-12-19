COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 19, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 4,177** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 905 none, 142 partial, 2,977 full, 153 unknown), bringing the total to 649,943. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 618,983 are resolved (95.2 per cent) and 10,113 people have died (two more than Saturday).

There are 283 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 159 in the ICU and 103 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,537,791 (51,151 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 40,373.

Ontario has administered 25,315,780 vaccine doses (140,827 more than Saturday), 11,359,730 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (311), Toronto (1,039), York Region (365) and Ottawa (334) account for 2,049 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.