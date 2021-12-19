COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 19, 2021

December 19, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 4,177** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 905 none, 142 partial, 2,977 full, 153 unknown), bringing the total to 649,943. That’s a 0.6 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 618,983 are resolved (95.2 per cent) and 10,113 people have died (two more than Saturday).

There are 283 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 159 in the ICU and 103 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,537,791 (51,151 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 40,373.

Ontario has administered 25,315,780 vaccine doses (140,827 more than Saturday), 11,359,730 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (311), Toronto (1,039), York Region (365) and Ottawa (334) account for 2,049 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Related Articles

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, June 10, 2021: There have been 537,487 confirmed cases […]

Opinion

Email to the Editor: An open letter from health care workers

December 18, 2021 Bill Kingston Opinion 0

The following is an open letter from area health care workers on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021: Dear friends and neighbours across Lanark, Leeds and Grenville, […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, November 18, 2020: There have been 96,745 confirmed cases […]