COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 17, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,124** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 778 none, 96 partial, 2,120 full, 130 unknown), bringing the total to 642,465. That’s a 0.5 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 616,566 are resolved (96.0 per cent) and 10,107 people have died (five more than Thursday).

There are 358 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 157 in the ICU and 98 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,432,233 (51,636 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 37,855.

Ontario has administered 25,006,030 vaccine doses (156,525 more than Thursday), 11,350,356 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (209), Toronto (759), York Region (215) and Ottawa (294) account for 1,477 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.