COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 14, 2021

December 14, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,429** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 493 none, 33 partial, 809 full, 94 unknown), bringing the total to 635,112. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 612,996 are resolved (96.5 per cent) and 10,084 people have died (five more than Monday).

There are 385 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 162 in the ICU and 98 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,281,147 (33,400 more than Monday) and results are pending for 22,855.

Ontario has administered 24,584,089 vaccine doses (99,397 more than Monday), 11,334,812 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (103), Toronto (239), York Region (128) and Ottawa (120) account for 590 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

